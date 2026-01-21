SGPC team meets Delhi Police Commissioner, demands FIR against Atishi 'for hurting Sikh sentiments'

A delegation of the SGPC, led by its senior vice president Raghujit Singh Virk, met the Delhi Police Commissioner and demanded the registration of a case against former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena for her alleged derogatory remarks on Sikh gurus.

Other members of the delegation included SGPC junior vice president Baldev Singh Kalyan, executive member Gurpreet Singh Jhabbar, Haryana Sikh Mission incharge Sukhwinder Singh and Delhi Sikh Mission incharge Manveet Singh.

The team submitted a memorandum to the Police Commissioner in which the SGPC alleged that on January 6, former Delhi Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Atishi used objectionable words against Sikh Gurus inside the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, deeply hurting Sikh sentiments. The words used by her were also recorded in the official proceedings of the state Assembly, it stated.

The letter stated that the teachings of Sikh gurus are a guiding light for humanity, and that the Sikh community had always upheld the principles of equality, brotherhood, and harmony above caste, creed, race and discrimination, as taught by the gurus.

The letter stated that at a time when India and the world were commemorating the 350th martyrdom centenary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadar Sahib and remembering his supreme sacrifice, it was extremely unfortunate for an elected public representative “to use such language against Sikh gurus”.

The delegation demanded that an FIR be registered against Atishi for hurting religious sentiments and that strict action be taken, so that no political leader dares to indulge in such acts in future.