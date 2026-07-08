Shah launches ‘mission 70L tree plantation drive’ in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched Delhi’s ambitious “Mission 70 lakh Tree Plantation Campaign” under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, unveiling an extensive ecological restoration plan aimed at transforming the Capital’s Ridge into its “green lungs”. The initiative also includes measures to clean the Yamuna, expand electric mobility and strengthen public infrastructure.

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Launching the campaign after planting saplings at the Central Ridge and Nanakpura Ridge, Shah said the Centre and the Delhi Government would work together to restore nearly 6,300 hectares of Ridge forest over the next four years by planting more than one crore native trees, along with lakhs of shrubs, bamboo and climbers.

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Shah said invasive and ecologically unsuitable species such as acacia, which have spread across parts of the Ridge over the years, would gradually be replaced with indigenous species, including peepal, banyan, neem, arjun and jamun.

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He said the Delhi Government had revived a process pending for nearly three decades by notifying around 5,000 hectares of Ridge land as forest, providing it legal protection. He said the government would ensure conservation of the Ridge’s biodiversity, soil and water through legal safeguards while restoring the fragile ecosystem.

The afforestation programme goes beyond tree planting. The government plans to create theme-based forests such as Nakshatra Van, Rishi Van and Tirthankar Van, develop more than 70 water bodies, restore archaeological structures and improve biodiversity as part of a long-term ecological management plan.

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Appealing to residents to join the campaign, Shah urged Delhiites to plant a tree in the name of their mothers and use the newly launched green drive portal to register for plantation activities. He said more than 12 lakh saplings would be distributed free of cost across the city.

Linking environmental conservation with pollution control, Shah announced that the Delhi Government would soon sign an agreement with the National Dairy Development Board to ensure cow dung generated by dairies is converted into biogas and organic manure instead of flowing into the Yamuna. He alleged that around 1,500 metric tonnes of cow dung had previously entered the river every day.

He said 129 sewage treatment plants were operational while more were planned as part of the Yamuna rejuvenation programme.

Alongside the environmental initiatives, Shah flagged off 300 electric buses, inaugurated three new bus depots, dedicated an automated vehicle testing centre and laid the foundation stone for a high-security prison in Narela.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the plantation drive as one of the largest scientific ecological restoration programmes undertaken in a metropolitan city. She said the government had allocated Rs 22,236 crore under its Green Budget to support pollution control, forest conservation, clean transport and green infrastructure.

She said the campaign would involve schools, colleges, resident welfare associations, government departments, industries and civil society groups, with every sapling being geo-tagged and digitally monitored to improve survival rates.

The government also announced that eight new water bodies would be developed in the Ridge to improve groundwater recharge and soil moisture, while scientific forest management plans prepared by the Forest Research Institute would guide conservation efforts over the coming decade.