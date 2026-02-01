DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Shah lays stone for Delhi Police Special Cell headquarters

Shah lays stone for Delhi Police Special Cell headquarters

79th Raising Day: To be built at approx Rs 368 crore; opens first phase of Safe City Project

Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:05 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, inspects the parade during the 79th Raising Day celebrations of the Delhi Police, in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
On the occasion of 79th Raising Day ceremony of Delhi Police, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday laid the e-foundation stone of the Special Cell’s integrated headquarters that will be built at a cost of approximate Rs 368 crore.

The Special Cell Unit of the Delhi Police is a premier specialised unit for counter-terrorism, organised crime, narcotics trafficking and high-stakes cybercrimes.

Along with this, the Home Minister also laid the foundation stone for 10 more new projects for the force and also inaugurated the first phase of the Safe City Project, under which modern integrated command, control, communication and computer centre (C4I) has been established at a cost of approximately Rs 857 crore.

Shah mentioned that under the first phase of the programme to connect Delhi with 10,000 cameras, 2,100 cameras have already gone live, and the work of integrating more than 15,000 existing cameras with the system has also been completed.

Speaking on the Special cell headquarters, the Minister said it will be equipped with a state-of-the-art indoor firing range, war room, cyber lab, training hall and various modern facilities. It will serve as a model for police forces across the country.

Shah highlighted that the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has played a successful and significant role in investigating narcotics syndicates, fake Indian currency notes, complex cybercrimes, organised crime and several major terrorist incidents not only in Delhi but across the country.

In his keynote address on the Raising Day, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha said the force remains fully prepared to handle any situation in the national capital.

He said the priorities of the police include contributing to the vision of a “drug-free India,” combating cyber terrorism and dismantling organised crime networks.

Golchha said nine gangsters were killed in encounters in 2025, and the Special Cell, with support from central agencies, is currently monitoring 32 gangsters who have fled abroad.

