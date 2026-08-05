In a no-holds-barred attack on Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP leader was responsible for the violence against protesting youngsters and does not have the courage to explain in Parliament what happened with the students.

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The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks after meeting a group of students who had protested last month seeking then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the paper leaks issue and faced alleged police excesses on July 20.

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"I just met young protesters from various states and had a discussion. I want to thank them and I am proud of thousands of students like them as they fought for the Constitution, the education system and the future of India," Gandhi told reporters outside former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence.

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"They mentioned to me how they were assaulted, beaten and threatened... They have defended the Constitution, protected the idea of India and the future of India," Gandhi said, flanked by the students.