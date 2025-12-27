Shared mobility, EVs key to curbing air pollution, easing traffic in city, says CM Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said promoting shared mobility and electric vehicles was central to the government’s strategy to reduce air pollution and ease traffic congestion in the capital. She said the government was working on a comprehensive transport reform plan aimed at reducing the number of vehicles on roads, while ensuring convenient, affordable and sustainable mobility for citizens.

Addressing the issue, the CM said the government was focusing on expanding shared transport options and strengthening electric mobility to reduce vehicular emissions. “Effective pollution control is not possible unless we reduce the number of vehicles on our roads. Our goal is to ensure that fewer vehicles can transport more people efficiently,” she said.

As part of this effort, the Delhi Government will soon hold a meeting with transportation network companies to explore ways to enhance passenger convenience. The discussions will focus on reviving shared taxi services, increasing the participation of women drivers and encouraging the use of electric vehicles in app-based transport services.

The CM said that shared taxi services, which existed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, were being considered for revival to offer affordable and environmentally friendly travel options. She added that the government was also exploring ways to integrate private electric vehicles into the shared mobility ecosystem.

Highlighting measures to curb vehicular pollution, the CM said the government was expanding the network of automated vehicle fitness testing stations to ensure that only compliant and non-polluting vehicles operated on Delhi’s roads. The fitness testing centre at Jhuljhuli is already operational, testing nearly 70,000 vehicles annually, while the facility at Burari is being upgraded. Two more centres at Nand Nagri and Tehkhand are expected to become operational by March next year, she added. Additionally, five more automated testing stations will be set up at Bawana, Ghazipur, Savda Ghevra, GTK Depot and Dichau Kalan.

She said these centres together will have the capacity to test nearly 2.5 to 3 lakh commercial vehicles every year, significantly strengthening pollution control mechanisms.

Emphasising the long-term approach, the CM said the government was also investing heavily in public transport infrastructure, including expansion of the Delhi Metro network. Certain corridors under Phase-VA have already received in-principle approval from the Centre, which will help reduce dependence on private vehicles and ease traffic congestion.