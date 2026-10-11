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Home / Delhi / Sharjeel flouted bail terms: Delhi court

Sharjeel flouted bail terms: Delhi court

Refuses to cancel interim order as relief period ends

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:01 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Sharjeel Imam. File photo
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A Delhi court on Saturday held that activist Sharjeel Imam, accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, “apparently flouted” a condition barring him from interacting with mediapersons, but refused to cancel the bail as he was already on his way to surrender.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai passed the order on an application filed by the state seeking cancellation of Imam's interim bail.

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The order said, “As far as the cancellation of the interim bail is concerned, the accused has already boarded a flight and will reach Delhi in the evening and will surrender. Therefore, under these circumstances, it will not be appropriate for the court to pass an order for cancellation of bail.”

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On September 22, Imam was granted bail for seven days from October 4 to 10 to attend his cousin's wedding. The relief was subject to several conditions, including a ban on using social media and interacting with the media.

The prosecution alleged that Imam breached the conditions by being present during an interview given by his brother to a journalist. Upon examining videos uploaded on YouTube and social media platform X, the court noted that Imam was seated in the same room where the interview was conducted.

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Rejecting the defence’s contention that the footage was a compilation of separate clips and that Imam was not present during the interview, the court said the videos suggested the clips were recorded in the same room at approximately the same time. It held that Imam’s presence in the room amounted to a violation of the condition imposed in the September 22 order granting interim bail.

The court said that, however, Imam was supposed to surrender at the jail by Saturday evening, and according to his counsel, he had already boarded a flight and would reach Delhi soon.

The case arises from an FIR registered in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Imam is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

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