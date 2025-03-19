Sharp shooter arrested for businessman’s murder in Gurugram

The Gurugram police have arrested a sharp shooter of the Naresh Sethi gang in connection with the murder of businessman Baljeet Yadav at his office in Hayatpur village. A reward of Rs 20,000 had already been announced for his arrest in a murder case.

The accused was identified as Tek Chand, alias Mohit, a resident of Khurrampur Khera village in Farrukhnagar.

The incident took place around 4 pm on Tuesday when two motorcycle-borne shooters arrived at the victim’s office and killed him. In his complaint, the victim’s nephew, Dinesh Yadav, said Baljeet had many liquor contracts in Jhajjar. Dinesh said on Tuesday, he, Baljeet and his other companions were present at his office where Baljeet was lying on his` bed.

Advertisement

“Meanwhile, two people came to his office and started asking about me. My colleagues asked them to go to another office, following which, both of them went inside his office and fired shots at him. One of the shooters shot my uncle, Baljeet, while the other one shot Ravinder. When both the persons started running after firing, Ram Kaushik tried to catch them but they shot him in his leg and fled on a motorcycle. It is clear that he was killed over a rivalry,” Dinesh said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 10 police station and the crime unit of Manesar arrested one of the shooters within hours of the incident.

Advertisement

“We are questioning the accused. We will take him in police remand after he is produced in a city court on Thursday. The role of other suspects is being verified and action will be taken as per the law,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime). The accused also carrying a reward of Rs 20, 000 on his head in a murder case.

In 2022, two liquor businessmen brothers were murdered in Khod village in Pataudi to establish supremacy in the liquor business. The mastermind behind this double murder was Ajay Jaildar, who has links with gangsters Kala Jathedi and Lawrence Bishnoi. He had revealed on his arrest that he had plotted the double murder.