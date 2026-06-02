Shashi Tharoor questions full rendition of Vande Mataram at official events, calls it ‘unnecessary imposition’

The debate over the rendition of the full version of Vande Mataram has emerged as the latest flashpoint between the Congress and the BJP in Keralam, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor now labelling the practice “unnecessary and burdensome” for audiences.

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The Congress leader questioned the necessity of playing all five verses of Vande Mataram at the beginning and end of official events.

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Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, he said everyone respects Vande Mataram, but making the full version mandatory at every function was difficult to justify.

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“Vande Mataram is the national song, and we stand up in respect when it is sung. The first verse, or the first couple of verses, is something most people know by heart,” he said.

Tharoor noted that traditionally the song was sung once at the start of an event, while the national anthem was played separately, often at the end.

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“Now they want all five verses to be sung at the beginning of every event and again at the end. I think that is an unnecessary imposition,” the Congress Working Committee member said.

The MP said the Kerala government had maintained that singing the full version was optional, while Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appeared to hold a different view.

“It may ultimately have to be adjudicated because there is no law passed by Parliament requiring this. It is more a matter of convention,” he said.

Tharoor stressed that he had no objection to the national song itself.

“We all respect Vande Mataram. I can happily sing it for you,” he remarked.

He argued that the portion of the song traditionally rendered in public was roughly the same length as the national anthem and had long been accepted and respected.

“I honestly think that this is an unnecessary imposition by the central government of having to listen to all five verses every time,” he said.

Referring to Keralam’s position, Tharoor said the state government had viewed the matter as optional. “The CM has taken the view that this is optional and Kerala has chosen not to have the full rendition,” he said.

The BJP responded strongly to Tharoor’s remarks.

Amit Malviya said that singing Vande Mataram in full was not optional and could not be treated as a matter for individual states to decide.

Vande Mataram is now mandatory in schools and at official government events across the country, following new guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry on February 6.