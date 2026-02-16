‘She betrayed me after 15 years’: Man’s last message before death

On Valentine’s Day, a couple was found dead inside a car in Noida. During investigation, the police found a WhatsApp message in which the man claimed that he had been in a relationship with a girl for around 15 years. In the message, he confessed of taking the extreme step after learning about the girl’s marriage to someone else.

The deceased were identified as Sumit (32), a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi, and Rekha (28), a resident of Salarpur in Sector 101, Noida.

Sumit had left a WhatsApp message stating that “I am Sumit. I am going to die. Rekha is responsible for this. She was with me for 15 years and had promised to marry me. Now, she is going to marry someone else. That is why I am committing suicide, because Rekha has betrayed me”. The police said Sumit and Rekha had been missing since Friday. Their families had already field missing persons report. Both families were aware of their relationship.

The bodies were later found inside a car that was locked from the inside. A pistol was recovered from Sumit’s hand, the police said. Forensic teams were visited the spot to collect evidence and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

However, Sumit’s family questioned the preliminary police findings, alleging that the couple might have been murdered. They claimed that the couple received caste-based taunts from the woman’s family. The man’s family had allegedly received threats, including calls from international numbers warning of possible police action.

Sumit’s relatives also said the spot where the car was found was only a few hundred metres from Rekha’s village in Salarpur. There was no pressure from their side regarding the relationship. Rekha had attended their several family functions over the years.

“We believe that they have been murdered and were victims of casteism,” a cousin of Sumit alleged, adding that the couple had been together for more than a decade and both families were aware of it.

The police said investigation is on and all angles, including the family’s allegations, are being examined. Further details are expected after the post-mortem and forensic reports are received.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Yamuna Prasad said the police received information about a suspiciously parked car near Dadri Road, close to pillar 84, under the jurisdiction of the Sector 39 police station. When officers reached the spot, they found the vehicle was locked from inside. “During inspection, the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside the car. They had gunshot injuries to the head. A pistol was found in the man’s hand,” Prasad said.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. The exact sequence of events will be established after postmortem examination and forensic analysis,” added the DCP.