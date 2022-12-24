Shelly Oberoi is AAP mayoral candidate

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 23

The AAP on Friday announced candidates for the post of mayor and deputy mayor for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) elections. The poll for these posts will be held on January 6 when the House will hold its first meeting of newly elected councillors.

Dr Shelly Oberoi, who won from East Patel Nagar, and Mohammed Iqbal from Matia Mahal will contest for mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

The post of mayor is reserved for a woman for the first year. The names were decided during a meeting of the PAC held today.