Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected Delhi mayor

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, April 26

*MCD election: Ahead of the voting for the mayoral election, BJP candidate, Shikha Rai, withdraws her nomination

*Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected as MCD mayor

*AAP wins MCD Mayor Election unopposed.

*Incumbent Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi gets another term

*After mayor candidate, BJP's deputy mayor candidate also withdraws nomination

*Incumbent Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal gets another term

*BJP candidate Soni Pal withdraws nomination minutes before voting

*"Congratulations Shelly and Aaley on again becoming Mayor and Dy Mayor, this time unopposed. Best wishes to both. People have huge expectations from us. Work hard to meet their expectations," said Delhi CM Kejriwal