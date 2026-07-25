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Home / Delhi / 'Shifting Dharmendra Pradhan not acceptable, sack him': Rahul Gandhi backs injured NEET protesters

'Shifting Dharmendra Pradhan not acceptable, sack him': Rahul Gandhi backs injured NEET protesters

Congress leader claims Centre considering shifting the Union Education Minister, seeks action over alleged police crackdown; demands PM Modi's apology to students

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:06 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference amid the ongoing protest over the NEET paper leak issue, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 25, 2026. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying any move to shift him to another ministry was “not acceptable”, as he backed students injured during the NEET paper leak protest.

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Backing the agitating students, Gandhi said they had placed three “non-negotiable” demands before the government.

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Speaking to the media after meeting a group of protesting students at his residence, Gandhi said that they discussed the ongoing movement, the education system and what he alleged was the capture of educational institutions by the RSS. He said the students had made it clear that there could be no compromise on their demands.

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The first demand, he said, was the removal of Dharmendra Pradhan from the Cabinet. Claiming there was discussion within the government about moving the Education Minister to another portfolio, he said such a solution was unacceptable.

Describing Pradhan as the “symbol” of corruption and the destruction of India's education system, Gandhi said there could be no conversation about merely transferring him. “Dharmendra Pradhan has to be sacked,” he asserted.

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Highlighting the alleged police action on protesters, Gandhi also brought three to four injured students before the media. Alleging that thousands of students had been beaten, threatened and lathicharged, he demanded that those who organised and carried out the action be identified, held accountable and punished.

Gandhi's third demand was that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to students. Referring to the Prime Minister's recent remarks through a video, he said students were not seeking suggestions but justice.

He alleged that while students were demanding the removal of the Education Minister, the Prime Minister was making videos and speaking about suggestions received instead of addressing their concerns. As the head of the government, Gandhi said, PM Modi must apologise for the assault on students and for what he described as the damage caused to the future of the country's youth.

Expressing solidarity with the protesters, Gandhi said he was proud of every student standing up against the government. He alleged that the Centre was attacking the Constitution, weakening institutions and destroying the future of young people.

“These students are India's future,” Rahul said, assuring them that the Congress would continue to stand firmly with their struggle.

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