icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / ‘Ship of the Desert’ turns smuggler’s ride

‘Ship of the Desert’ turns smuggler’s ride

1 held, 39 cartons of illicit liquor seized

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:22 AM Mar 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Camels which were used for agriculture purpose in the national capital’s rural belt a few decades ago found a new ride as the police arrested a man using the Ship of the Desert to smuggle liquor from Faridabad to Delhi, the police said on Monday.

Advertisement

The arrested man, identified as Vinod Bhadana (48), a resident of Anandpur village in Haryana’s Faridabad, was using the animal to evade check-posts on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Advertisement

Smuggling through forest routes
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said the crackdown followed after a tip-off regarding the smuggling of liquor through forest routes from Faridabad into South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area. Acting on this input, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested while transporting illicit liquor on two camels. The contraband was seized and the camels were rescued and handed over to the authorities concerne, Mittal added.

The police seized 39 cartons of illicit liquor, amounting to 1,938 quarters, from his possession.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said the crackdown followed after a tip-off regarding the smuggling of liquor through forest routes from Faridabad into South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area.

Acting on this input, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested while transporting illicit liquor on two camels.

Advertisement

The contraband was seized and the camels were rescued and handed over to the authorities concerne, Mittal added.

The DCP mentioned that the accused adopted this unconventional method to dodge strict vehicle checks on major routes connecting Delhi and Faridabad.

By navigating through forest trails on camels, he managed to bypass roadblocks and surveillance systems put in place under heightened enforcement drives, the cop added.

A case in this regard was registered under Sections 33, 38 of the Delhi Excise Act and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the Neb Sarai police station.

The accused has been taken into custody.

A similar racket was busted by the police last year where the racket used camels to transport illicit liquor through jungle routes in South Delhi and had arrested five persons.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts