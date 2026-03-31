‘Ship of the Desert’ turns smuggler’s ride

Camels which were used for agriculture purpose in the national capital’s rural belt a few decades ago found a new ride as the police arrested a man using the Ship of the Desert to smuggle liquor from Faridabad to Delhi, the police said on Monday.

Advertisement

The arrested man, identified as Vinod Bhadana (48), a resident of Anandpur village in Haryana’s Faridabad, was using the animal to evade check-posts on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Advertisement

Smuggling through forest routes Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said the crackdown followed after a tip-off regarding the smuggling of liquor through forest routes from Faridabad into South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area. Acting on this input, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested while transporting illicit liquor on two camels. The contraband was seized and the camels were rescued and handed over to the authorities concerne, Mittal added.

The police seized 39 cartons of illicit liquor, amounting to 1,938 quarters, from his possession.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said the crackdown followed after a tip-off regarding the smuggling of liquor through forest routes from Faridabad into South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area.

Acting on this input, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested while transporting illicit liquor on two camels.

Advertisement

The contraband was seized and the camels were rescued and handed over to the authorities concerne, Mittal added.

The DCP mentioned that the accused adopted this unconventional method to dodge strict vehicle checks on major routes connecting Delhi and Faridabad.

By navigating through forest trails on camels, he managed to bypass roadblocks and surveillance systems put in place under heightened enforcement drives, the cop added.

A case in this regard was registered under Sections 33, 38 of the Delhi Excise Act and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the Neb Sarai police station.

The accused has been taken into custody.

A similar racket was busted by the police last year where the racket used camels to transport illicit liquor through jungle routes in South Delhi and had arrested five persons.