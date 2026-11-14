Shooter wanted in Mad Sandhu murder among 2 arrested; Bollywood actor attack plot foiled

Two shooters linked to gangsters Anil Pandit and Randeep Malik have been arrested, foiling a planned extortion-driven shooting targeting a Delhi-based businessman and an alleged attack on a Bollywood actor in Mumbai, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

One of the arrested accused was wanted in the murder of Amritsar-based influencer Mad Sandhu, while the other was in Mumbai to carry out an attack on a Bollywood actor over his alleged anti-Sikh remarks in connection with 1984, the police added.

The first accused, identified as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky (25), was arrested in Delhi while allegedly preparing to carry out a shooting at a local businessman on the instructions of a foreign-based gangster.

Following his arrest, the Special Cell traced and apprehended his alleged associate, Deep alias Deepak Singh, from Mumbai, where he had been hiding after the murder of Mad Sandhu.

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According to the police, Deep had also been assigned to carry out a firing attack on a Bollywood actor over his alleged anti-Sikh remarks in connection with 1984. The gangster had allegedly instructed him to remain in hiding in Mumbai until the planned attack could be executed.

The police said Vikas had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to execute the extortion-related shooting, while Deep was supposed to join him later. The two were intercepted before they could carry out the attack.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Special Cell police station on November 3.

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According to the police, Vikas, a native of Jalandhar, Punjab, was born into a low-income family in 2001. Academically sound in his early school years, he allegedly fell into bad company due to a lack of parental supervision. He first came to police notice in 2019 in connection with a snatching case as a juvenile.

In 2023, he allegedly began supplying illegal weapons to gangster Anmol Bishnoi. After Bishnoi's arrest, he shifted his allegiance to gangsters Anil Pandit and Randeep Malik, for whom he allegedly recruited members, arranged and supplied firearms, and conducted reconnaissance of potential extortion targets.

He later began working independently, offering his services to different criminal gangs for financial remuneration, the police said.

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Vikas subsequently came in contact with the foreign-based gangster and was assigned the task of carrying out the planned firing at the Bollywood actor in Mumbai. He later took up the assignment to target the Delhi businessman and introduced Deep to the gangster, according to the police.

Deep, a resident of Tarn Taran district in Punjab, had previously worked as a commercial truck helper and driver. The police said he was introduced to the foreign-based gangster through a local gang member and subsequently became involved in organised crime.

On October 3, Deep allegedly carried out the attack on Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar along with an associate, Palwinder alias Kaka. Sandhu was killed in the shooting, while Palwinder was arrested by the Punjab Police. Deep allegedly fled and took shelter in Mumbai to evade arrest.