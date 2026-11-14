Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Shooter wanted in Mad Sandhu murder among 2 arrested; Bollywood actor attack plot foiled

Shooter wanted in Mad Sandhu murder among 2 arrested; Bollywood actor attack plot foiled

Delhi Police say duo linked to gangsters Anil Pandit and Randeep Malik also planned extortion firing at a Delhi-based businessman

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:19 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Special Cell officials of the Delhi Police with the two arrested accused.
Advertisement

Two shooters linked to gangsters Anil Pandit and Randeep Malik have been arrested, foiling a planned extortion-driven shooting targeting a Delhi-based businessman and an alleged attack on a Bollywood actor in Mumbai, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

One of the arrested accused was wanted in the murder of Amritsar-based influencer Mad Sandhu, while the other was in Mumbai to carry out an attack on a Bollywood actor over his alleged anti-Sikh remarks in connection with 1984, the police added.

The first accused, identified as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky (25), was arrested in Delhi while allegedly preparing to carry out a shooting at a local businessman on the instructions of a foreign-based gangster.

Following his arrest, the Special Cell traced and apprehended his alleged associate, Deep alias Deepak Singh, from Mumbai, where he had been hiding after the murder of Mad Sandhu.

Advertisement

According to the police, Deep had also been assigned to carry out a firing attack on a Bollywood actor over his alleged anti-Sikh remarks in connection with 1984. The gangster had allegedly instructed him to remain in hiding in Mumbai until the planned attack could be executed.

The police said Vikas had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to execute the extortion-related shooting, while Deep was supposed to join him later. The two were intercepted before they could carry out the attack.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Special Cell police station on November 3.

Advertisement

According to the police, Vikas, a native of Jalandhar, Punjab, was born into a low-income family in 2001. Academically sound in his early school years, he allegedly fell into bad company due to a lack of parental supervision. He first came to police notice in 2019 in connection with a snatching case as a juvenile.

In 2023, he allegedly began supplying illegal weapons to gangster Anmol Bishnoi. After Bishnoi's arrest, he shifted his allegiance to gangsters Anil Pandit and Randeep Malik, for whom he allegedly recruited members, arranged and supplied firearms, and conducted reconnaissance of potential extortion targets.

He later began working independently, offering his services to different criminal gangs for financial remuneration, the police said.

Advertisement

Vikas subsequently came in contact with the foreign-based gangster and was assigned the task of carrying out the planned firing at the Bollywood actor in Mumbai. He later took up the assignment to target the Delhi businessman and introduced Deep to the gangster, according to the police.

Deep, a resident of Tarn Taran district in Punjab, had previously worked as a commercial truck helper and driver. The police said he was introduced to the foreign-based gangster through a local gang member and subsequently became involved in organised crime.

On October 3, Deep allegedly carried out the attack on Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar along with an associate, Palwinder alias Kaka. Sandhu was killed in the shooting, while Palwinder was arrested by the Punjab Police. Deep allegedly fled and took shelter in Mumbai to evade arrest.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts