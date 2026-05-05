43-year-old shop owner ends his life in Faridabad

A shopkeeper in the Ballabhgarh main market in Faridabad committed suicide by hanging himself on the third floor of his house. A suicide note was recovered in which he accused a neighbouring shopkeeper of insulting him.

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According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ravinder Mittal (43), a resident of Ballabgarh. On Saturday night, he was going to a Jagran with his son Piyush. On the way, Mittal had a dispute with Praveen Bansal over committee funds. His son accused Praveen of insulting his father in a crowded market.

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On Sunday, Mittal committed suicide. In his suicide note, Ravindra also blamed Praveen for his death. The police have registered a case and are investigating. The accused, Praveen Bansal, owns a garment shop in the market.