Short urban stretch accounts for bulk of Yamuna’s pollution load

A small stretch of the Yamuna, barely visible on the map, is carrying the weight of Delhi’s pollution crisis. The latest Economic Survey of Delhi 2025-26 shows that less than 2% of the river’s length within the city accounts for the bulk of its pollution load, raising serious concerns over the effectiveness of existing interventions.

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The survey notes that while the Yamuna flows for about 48 km through Delhi, it is the 26-km stretch between Wazirabad and Asgarpur that is the most polluted. This segment, downstream of major barrages, receives the maximum discharge of untreated and partially treated sewage, along with industrial waste.

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At the centre of the problem are 22 drains that empty into the river, the survey noted. These include major carriers such as Najafgarh drain, which also brings wastewater from Haryana, and Shahdara drain, which carries discharge from Uttar Pradesh. Together, they form a continuous inflow of pollutants into the Yamuna within Delhi’s limits.

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The survey highlights a structural issue that goes beyond infrastructure, the lack of adequate freshwater flow. When the river has its lean season, only 10 cumecs of water is released from Hathnikund by Haryana. However, most of this water is lost before reaching Wazirabad due to evaporation and percolation. Hence, the river lacks sufficient flow to dilute pollutants and meet prescribed standards of water quality, including biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) below 3 mg/l and dissolved oxygen (DO) above 5 mg/l.

Data from regular monitoring by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) reinforces this alarming concern. Water quality is tracked at eight locations along the river, from Palla to Asgarpur. While the upstream stretch at Palla records a relatively healthy average DO level of 7.4 mg/l, the situation deteriorates sharply as the river flows down the stream. At Asgarpur, major drains make the DO level to drop to as low as 1.6 mg/l, indicating how severe is the pollution in the Yamuna.

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The condition of the drains itself complicates the issue. Monitoring of 27 drains shows that most fail to meet BOD standards and other parameters. This means that even before entering the river, the wastewater is already far beyond acceptable limits.

Despite the expansion of sewage treatment capacity, now matching the estimated sewage generation, gaps remain in actual treatment. This reveals the reality behind Yamuna cleanup claims. There is a treatment gap of over 10 per cent, indicating that a significant volume of sewage is still entering the river untreated. In its column today, The Tribune has published about one such Delhi Gate drain that enters the Yamuna with untreated waste water.

The findings point towards a clear pattern that Delhi’s Yamuna problem is not spread evenly but concentrated intensely in a short urban stretch. This concentration makes the crisis both more concerning and, potentially, more addressable. Though without ensuring adequate river flow and strict control over drain discharges, the data suggests that improvements in infrastructure alone may not be enough to restore the river’s health.