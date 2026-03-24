icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Short urban stretch accounts for bulk of Yamuna’s pollution load

Short urban stretch accounts for bulk of Yamuna’s pollution load

Economic Survey 2025-26: 26-km stretch most polluted; 22 drains empty into river

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Delhi, Updated At : 03:17 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Yamuna Pollution FILE
Advertisement

A small stretch of the Yamuna, barely visible on the map, is carrying the weight of Delhi’s pollution crisis. The latest Economic Survey of Delhi 2025-26 shows that less than 2% of the river’s length within the city accounts for the bulk of its pollution load, raising serious concerns over the effectiveness of existing interventions.

Advertisement

The survey notes that while the Yamuna flows for about 48 km through Delhi, it is the 26-km stretch between Wazirabad and Asgarpur that is the most polluted. This segment, downstream of major barrages, receives the maximum discharge of untreated and partially treated sewage, along with industrial waste.

Advertisement

At the centre of the problem are 22 drains that empty into the river, the survey noted. These include major carriers such as Najafgarh drain, which also brings wastewater from Haryana, and Shahdara drain, which carries discharge from Uttar Pradesh. Together, they form a continuous inflow of pollutants into the Yamuna within Delhi’s limits.

Advertisement

The survey highlights a structural issue that goes beyond infrastructure, the lack of adequate freshwater flow. When the river has its lean season, only 10 cumecs of water is released from Hathnikund by Haryana. However, most of this water is lost before reaching Wazirabad due to evaporation and percolation. Hence, the river lacks sufficient flow to dilute pollutants and meet prescribed standards of water quality, including biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) below 3 mg/l and dissolved oxygen (DO) above 5 mg/l.

Data from regular monitoring by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) reinforces this alarming concern. Water quality is tracked at eight locations along the river, from Palla to Asgarpur. While the upstream stretch at Palla records a relatively healthy average DO level of 7.4 mg/l, the situation deteriorates sharply as the river flows down the stream. At Asgarpur, major drains make the DO level to drop to as low as 1.6 mg/l, indicating how severe is the pollution in the Yamuna.

Advertisement

The condition of the drains itself complicates the issue. Monitoring of 27 drains shows that most fail to meet BOD standards and other parameters. This means that even before entering the river, the wastewater is already far beyond acceptable limits.

Despite the expansion of sewage treatment capacity, now matching the estimated sewage generation, gaps remain in actual treatment. This reveals the reality behind Yamuna cleanup claims. There is a treatment gap of over 10 per cent, indicating that a significant volume of sewage is still entering the river untreated. In its column today, The Tribune has published about one such Delhi Gate drain that enters the Yamuna with untreated waste water.

The findings point towards a clear pattern that Delhi’s Yamuna problem is not spread evenly but concentrated intensely in a short urban stretch. This concentration makes the crisis both more concerning and, potentially, more addressable. Though without ensuring adequate river flow and strict control over drain discharges, the data suggests that improvements in infrastructure alone may not be enough to restore the river’s health.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts