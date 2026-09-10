SHOs, ACPs told to hold regular interactions with Delhi students

In order to address students’ security concerns and strengthen the police outreach, the Delhi Police has directed all Station House Officers (SHOs) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to regularly interact with college students, particularly those living in paying guest (PG) facilities, rented accommodations and other student housing.

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This comes after Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s directions.

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According to the Delhi Police officials, the order has been issued to ensure proactive engagement with students and prompt redress of issues concerning their safety and security. Police officials in areas with a significant concentration of colleges, universities, PGs and other student accommodations have been specifically told to undertake the exercise immediately.

During the interactions, the SHOs and ACPs will listen to students and identify their security concerns, while also assessing local issues related to crime, harassment, women’s safety, accommodation and other factors affecting their sense of security.

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The officers have been directed to take prompt corrective and preventive measures on matters falling within the jurisdiction of the local police. In cases requiring intervention from civic agencies or other departments, they have been told to coordinate with the authorities concerned.

The Delhi Police officials said the exercise was aimed at creating a direct channel of communication between students and the local police and ensuring that students feel confident about seeking police assistance when required.

According to the order, “The exercise should be undertaken in a purposeful and responsive manner, with emphasis on establishing direct communication between the local police and the student community and creating greater confidence in the availability and accessibility of police assistance.”

The police have also been directed to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) by September 20, detailing the action taken under the initiative.

The L-G has further directed that the initiative be appropriately publicised through official social media platforms and other suitable channels as a police outreach effort targeting college students and young people residing in PGs and rented accommodations.

However, the order stresses that such publicity should strictly reflect substantive field engagement and meaningful follow-up, rather than merely being a publicity exercise.