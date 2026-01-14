DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Shots fired gym at influencer’s gym

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:46 AM Jan 14, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Unidentified assailants opened fire at RK Fitness, a gym run by social media influencer Rohit Khatri, in West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar on Monday night. No injuries were reported, police said, and a live cartridge was recovered from the scene. A case has been registered, and multiple teams are working to identify the assailants.

Following the incident, a social media post claimed responsibility in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, naming Randeep Malik and Anil Pandit (USA) as orchestrators. The post threatened the gym owner and declared loyalty to Lawrence Bishnoi.

Police said they were aware of the post and were verifying its authenticity. “It would be premature to comment on the involvement of any gang at this stage,” a senior officer added, emphasizing that all angles were being investigated.

