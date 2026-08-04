Show-cause notice issued to Rohini school over safety lapses, financial irregularities

The Delhi government has initiated proceedings to take over the management of a private school in Rohini after a surprise inspection allegedly uncovered a series of serious violations, including operating without a valid fire safety certificate, converting underground parking space into classrooms, financial irregularities and the collection of unauthorised fees.

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The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a show-cause notice to the school management, asking it to explain why an administrator should not be appointed to take over the institution under the provisions of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973. The notice follows a joint surprise inspection conducted by officials from the DoE, the Revenue Department and other departments.

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According to the government, the school’s response to the inspection findings was “evasive” and “unsatisfactory”, with the authorities alleging a “persistent pattern of non-compliance”.

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Among the most serious findings was the alleged conversion of underground parking basements into 18 academic rooms, along with music and dance classrooms, STEM and robotics laboratories, and even a CBSE examination centre. The inspection also reportedly found that the school was operating without a valid Fire Safety Certificate and that several fire extinguishers had expired.

The inspection team further alleged that sulphuric acid had been left unattended in the chemistry laboratory and that first-aid supplies had expired, raising concerns over student safety.

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The school’s financial transactions have also come under scrutiny. According to the show-cause notice, the institution reported cumulative losses exceeding Rs 15.60 crore, while officials flagged payments made to allegedly unverified firms, the use of development reserve funds to purchase luxury mobile phones worth Rs 22.23 lakh, and the repayment of allegedly unverified unsecured loans amounting to Rs 3.25 crore.

The government has also alleged that the school premises were being used for commercial purposes, including operating a swimming pool accessible to outsiders without the required fire safety clearances and running a rooftop commercial kitchen with an IGL piped gas connection.

In addition, the school has been accused of imposing an unauthorised 15 per cent fee hike and collecting advance and capitation fees amounting to Rs 1,98,30,470 as of March 31, 2025.

The inspection report also questioned the school’s staffing practices. According to the government, 80 of the school’s 170 teachers—nearly half of its teaching workforce—were employed on a contractual basis, allegedly in violation of the prescribed recruitment and selection procedures.

The government further alleged that the inspection team faced resistance from the school management, which obstructed the inspection, refused to provide documents relating to land, building and safety approvals, and prevented officials from interacting privately with students.

The report also highlighted alleged deficiencies in basic student facilities, including inadequate sports infrastructure, neglected library facilities, unhygienic washrooms, saline drinking water and the absence of accessibility features for Children with Special Needs (CWSN).

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said, “Schools are temples of learning, not commercial hubs. We will never compromise on the safety, security and future of our children. Strict action will be taken against managements that defy the law and exploit students or parents.” He added, “Financial irregularities, commercial misuse of school premises and compromising the safety of students will not be tolerated under any circumstances. We are committed to ensuring complete accountability and protecting the rights of parents and children.”

The show-cause notice has been issued under various provisions of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973. Section 20(1) of the Act empowers the Administrator to take over the management of a recognised or unrecognised school for up to three years, extendable to five years, if the managing committee is found to have neglected its statutory responsibilities and such action is considered necessary in the interest of school education.

The school management has been asked to respond to the notice, after which the government will decide on further action, including the proposed takeover of the school’s management.