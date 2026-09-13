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Home / Delhi / Show ‘golden toilet’, bar, pool at Kejriwal’s former residence in Delhi: AAP to BJP

Show ‘golden toilet’, bar, pool at Kejriwal’s former residence in Delhi: AAP to BJP

Public Accounts Committee to inspect ex-CM's home at 6, Flagstaff Road on Sept 14

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:52 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The Public Accounts Committee will inspect 6, Flagstaff Road on September 14.
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The AAP on Saturday challenged BJP to show the alleged golden toilet, bar and swimming pool at former CM Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road during the Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) inspection of its premises on September 14.

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the PAC should allow the media to accompany its members and release photographs and videos of the three facilities. He said if the committee failed to find them, the BJP should apologise for repeatedly making the claims.

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“The committee must look for three things at that residence,” Bharadwaj said, naming the alleged ‘golden toilet’, bar and swimming pool. Additionally, Bharadwaj challenged the BJP to allow a similar inspection of PM Narendra Modi’s residence.

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AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP was using the issue to divert attention from its own failures and accused the Delhi Government of several alleged scams.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi Marlena also urged BJP MLAs to take media cameras inside the premises during the inspection on September 14. Atishi said the AAP had earlier challenged the BJP to inspect the premises along with the media, but alleged that police had prevented them and journalists from entering the property.

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Reacting to AAP’s allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor questioned the construction and renovation work carried out at 6, Flagstaff Road during the AAP government’s tenure. He asked why the bungalow was allegedly constructed without approval from the Delhi Urban Art Commission and without an approved building plan from the Delhi MC.

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