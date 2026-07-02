'Show restraint': Delhi HC tells journalist Anjana Om Kashyap, Khan Sir

The Delhi High Court on Thursday told TV Today Network Ltd and its managing editor Anjana Om Kashyap to refrain from making statements against Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir', and also asked the educator to remove his post on the journalist's child.

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Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, while referring to mediation Kashyap and the news network's case against Khan Sir and other teachers over the publication of alleged defamatory social media posts, underscored that "restraint" has to be shown by both sides.

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Calling for an amicable settlement, the court asked the defendants to consider removing "unparliamentary" references in their posts.

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Besides Khan Sir, the lawsuit has named Abhinay Maths founder Abhinay Sharma, ICS coaching co-founder Babita Tyagi and Naiya Paar Education's Arvind Bhadauriya as defendants.

The plaintiffs' counsel submitted that Khan Sir has revealed information on social media on where Kashyap's children are studying and that she was "getting threats".

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"They (plaintiffs) will refrain. You (Khan Sir) take down the disclosure about the child. Try and talk to them (defendants) and (see that) part where some words have been used if they can be expunged," the court told the lawyers.

"Restraint has to be shown by both. You (plaintiff's counsel) ensure your client slows down. And you (Khan Sir) stop the disclosure (on children).

"This is not an issue that should be coming to court. When you are teaching youngsters, it should not become a part of you, correct?" the court orally added.

The counsel for the plaintiffs and Khan Sir gave an assurance that they would exercise restraint and take down any reference to the children, respectively.

"After having probed a little, it appears that the parties can and may be able to resolve these disputes amicably. The parties are willing to explore the terms of settlement in case a senior mediator is appointed. They are also willing to commence mediation proceedings today itself," the court said in the order.

During the hearing, the plaintiff's counsel said the defendants were discussing politics in their curriculum, which they are not supposed to do as educators.

"Everybody is discussing politics. A person who doesn't know anything about politics discusses politics. That is what politics is all about," the court remarked.

The court will hear the matter next week.

Kashyap and TV Today said in the lawsuit that on May 29, the journalist expressed a genuine concern about the credibility of YouTube teachers during a broadcast on Aaj Tak news channel in the aftermath of the NEET paper leak controversy.

The defendants -- educators, operators of educational platforms-- "crossed the limit of fair criticism" and launched personal attacks on Kashyap's character, integrity and professional reputation through social media posts between May 30 and June 4, the lawsuit alleged.

The defendants have claimed that the allegedly defamatory posts were only in reaction to a broadcast by Kashyap on a channel of the network.

The plaintiffs have sought Rs 2 crore as damages from Khan Sir and others. A prayer is also made to restrain the defendants from making any disparaging comment.

The plaintiffs had moved the high court with their defamation lawsuit in June and sought immediate take-down of the content published by the defendants.

The plaintiffs' counsel had accused the defendants of using "toxic" and "abusive" language and even inciting violence in their posts.

Without giving any interim relief at that stage, a vacation bench had asked the defendants to file their replies in the case.