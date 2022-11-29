Aaftab Poonawala's narco test likely to be done on December 5

ANI
New Delhi, November 29
The narco test of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused who strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into 35 pieces, is likely to be done on December 5.
Medical Director of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Navneet Goel said they have not received any request from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a narco test.
"We have not received any request from the FSL for a narco test. However, a medical fitness procedure was conducted. We are hoping it will be done next Monday," said Goel.
Notably, Delhi's Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital is the only hospital in north India which provides the facility for narco-analysis tests. The testing is done every Monday with one patient as per the present capacity.
Naveen Kumar, the Nodal Officer of the narco test, said, "We have an operation theatre (OT) for the narco test. It is done only on Mondays and the OT is used for conducting regular surgeries on the remaining days."
Talking about the procedure of the narco test, Kumar said the narco-analysis tests are done only after the FSL completes its tests and investigation.
"Before the narco test, the FSL team conducts a polygraph test and analyses the person. Following an investigation, they send a formal request to us. On the day of the narco, the subject is called on an empty stomach and is explained the process on camera. The consent of the subject is also taken and he/she can refuse to undergo the test. After the consent, we start with the procedure," he added.
He said only doctors are present at the time of the narco test and no police personnel are allowed inside the OT.
