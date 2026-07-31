Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi HC refuses to fix timeline for conclusion of trial

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to set a timeline for the conclusion of trial in the Shraddha Walkar murder case against accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala, stating that the proceedings were already happening on a day-to-day basis.

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"It is clear that the trial court is making every endeavour to conclude the trial as soon as possible. No further directions are required as the trial is going on a day-to-day basis," Justice Madhu Jain said while dealing with a petition filed by the deceased's brother.

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Walkar, who was in a live-in relationship with the accused, was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18, 2022.

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According to the 6,629-page chargesheet filed by Delhi Police, Poonawala allegedly dismembered the body of the 27-year-old call centre employee, kept the body parts in a fridge, and disposed of the pieces in desolate places over several days to avoid getting caught.

The body parts were discovered later.

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The counsel for the petitioner contended that the case was proceeding in a tardy manner and at this rate, the trial was not likely to conclude in the coming years.

Senior advocate Amit Prasad, appearing for Delhi Police, informed that the trial court was already taking up the case on a day-to-day basis, except on Saturdays and Sundays.

He said out of more than 200 witnesses, testimonies of 157 had already been concluded.

On a request by the senior lawyer, the court requested the ministries of home affairs and external affairs to expeditiously facilitate the examination of certain overseas witnesses, as and when required by the trial court.

The court then closed the proceedings on the petition.

Petitioner Shreejay Vijay Walkar contended in his plea that the criminal trial in the case had been pending for an inordinately long period without any justifiable reason.

Such delay, he said, frustrated the administration of criminal justice and defeated the constitutional mandate of speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution.

"The dismembered body parts continue to remain in the custody of the investigating agency/trial court as material exhibits, solely on account of the prolonged pendency of the trial. Consequently, the family has been deprived of the opportunity to perform the last rites and accord a dignified farewell to the deceased," the petition said.

The petition prayed for a direction to the sessions court to conclude the trial within a time period fixed by the high court.

It also sought a direction to the trial court "not to grant unnecessary adjournments to either party except under exceptional and unavoidable circumstances recorded in writing".

Poonawala, who had rented a flat in Delhi's Mehrauli where the murder took place, was arrested on November 12, 2022.

The prosecution has alleged that he dumped Walkar's body parts in a forested area after the killing.

The trial in the case has been pending since 2023.

In May 2023, the trial court framed charges under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC against Poonawala.