Shraddha Walkar murder case: Ensure safety of Aaftab, court tells Tihar jail

A Delhi court has directed the Tihar Jail authorities to take immediate measures to ensure the safety of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering Shraddha Walkar, after he alleged that fellow inmates had repeatedly threatened to kill him and physically assault him.

Additional Sessions Judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi of Saket Courts observed that protecting an undertrial prisoner from harm was a fundamental responsibility of the State and an essential component of the criminal justice system.

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“The safety and security of UTPs is the duty of the State, which falls within the ambit of a fair trial to accused,” the court observed.

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The court further directed the jail superintendent to consider shifting Poonawala to a separate ward or cell, away from inmates with a history of criminal activities, if necessary.

The directions came after Poonawala sought the court’s permission to personally apprise it of the alleged threats to his life from other prisoners inside Tihar Jail.