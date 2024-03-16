Shraddha Walkar’s murder: Unlock Aaftab Poonawala for 8 hours a day: Delhi High Court to Tihar Jail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

The Delhi High Court provided relief to accused Aftab Poonawala in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, ordering the Tihar Jail authorities to allow him out of solitary confinement for eight hours a day during daytime, in accordance with jail regulations. The directive came after Poonawala filed a habeas corpus petition, contending that he was being kept in solitary confinement for 22 hours a day under the guise of protection.

However, considering the perceived threat to the accused, the court specified that Poonawala should be returned to his cell at night. Poonawala’s counsel, advocate Akshay Bhandari, informed the court that while other inmates were allowed out for eight hours a day, Poonawala was only given two hours —one in the morning and one in the evening.

Bhandari also highlighted that Poonawala had been in solitary confinement since March 2023 despite not committing any offences in jail. In response, Standing Counsel (Criminal) Sanjay Lao, representing Tihar Jail, stated that Poonawala was kept in a security prison due to perceived threats against him, noting an incident where he was attacked while being taken to a forensic lab.

Poonawala has been accused of murdering his live-in partner, Shraddha, and has been charged under Section 201 of the IPC for causing the disappearance of evidence. The couple met on a dating app and lived together in Mehrauli.

Poonawala allegedly killed Walkar on May 18, 2022, following a domestic dispute, then dismembered her body and disposed of the remains across the city over the subsequent 18 days.

The Delhi Police filed a 6,629-page chargesheet in the case on January 24, 2023. Subsequently, a trial court here framed the charges of murder and disappearance of evidence against Poonawala.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.