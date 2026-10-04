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Home / Delhi / Sibal, Bhushan, AISA activists detained during anti-CEC stir in Delhi

Sibal, Bhushan, AISA activists detained during anti-CEC stir in Delhi

Cops stop protesters from marching towards Jantar Mantar

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:13 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Cops detain a protester at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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A day after around 1,000 protesters were detained while trying to reach Jantar Mantar, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, lawyer Prashant Bhushan and several student activists were detained on Saturday as the police again stopped protesters from marching towards the designated protest site.

The mobilisation was called by the All-India Students’ Association (AISA) following Friday’s crackdown, with protesters demanding greater accountability from the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

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Several lawyers, including Kapil Sibal, Avik Saha and Prashant Bhushan, marched towards Jantar Mantar to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and were detained by the Delhi Police.

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AISA national president Neha Bora, who was among those detained on Friday, had called on protesters to return to Jantar Mantar on Saturday. AISA activists, including Bora, Delhi University unit secretary Anjali and N Sai Balaji, were among those detained today.

The police were deployed at several points around Jantar Mantar and barricades were put up on roads leading towards the protest site. Protesters were stopped as they attempted to move towards Jantar Mantar, and several were detained.

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“Peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar is our right in a democracy. This right cannot be snatched from us by the might of the police,” a protester said.

Speaking to the media, Sibal appealed to citizens to participate in peaceful protests, invoking Mahatma Gandhi and his history of protest marches. He stressed that citizens must make their voices heard and take to the streets peacefully.

Reacting to the detentions, Yogendra Yadav wrote in a post on X, “Jantar Mantar is a designated space for peaceful protest. Yet today, even senior advocates from the Supreme Court and High Courts had to come to the streets to assert this basic democratic right. If a designated protest site cannot accommodate peaceful dissent, where does democracy leave room for protest?”

AISA alleged that more than 500 people marched towards Jantar Mantar and claimed that protesters, including women, journalists and lawyers, were manhandled by the police. The organisation also alleged that several women complained of being groped by male police personnel. The allegations could not be independently verified.

The protest came amid a wider mobilisation by student groups, political parties and civil society organisations against the functioning of the Election Commission and the SIR exercise.

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