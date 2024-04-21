Siblings found dead in house; mother injured, father ‘missing’

PTI

New Delhi, April 20

A nine-year-old girl and her teenage brother were found dead on Saturday and their mother was found injured in their house in East Delhi while their father, Shyam, is “missing”, the police said.

The brother of the missing man, Ramji, who lives in the same neighbourhood, told the police that he had visited the house on Friday but the main door was locked. He found the door locked the next day as well, after which he tried to reach his brother on the phone, but his calls remained unanswered.

He then realised that a foul smell was emanating from the house, which made him suspicious and he approached the police.

After breaking the main door, the police found the siblings — the 15-year-old boy and his nine-year-old sister —dead, while their mother was lying unconscious in a room, a police officer said.

The victims were taken to a hospital where the doctors declared the children dead on arrival. Their mother is undergoing treatment, he said.

It is suspected that Shyam killed his children, injured his wife after attacking her and fled the spot, another police official said. Police teams have been formed to track and arrest Shyam, the officer said.