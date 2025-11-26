Siblings, friend held for robbing elderly woman

The police arrested four persons, including three siblings, for allegedly robbing an octogenarian woman of her gold ornaments after entering her house in Bindapur here on the pretext of enquiring about a room for rent.

Those arrested have been identified as Ratan (19), a resident of Nandram Park, Uttam Nagar, his two sisters and Raju Kumar (27) of the same locality.

On November 14, the police received a PCR call from a person who stated that two men and two women entered the house of his 86-year-old grandmother and robbed her of gold bangles, a pair of earrings and a ring.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Bindapur police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said a team visited the spot and checked more than 150 CCTV footages. Based on the CCTV footage, they identified a girl.

When the police team reached her house in Nanda Ram Park, Uttam Nagar, they found the girl along with her sister, her brother, and her brother’s friend. During a search, the police recovered the robbed jewellery from their possession, Singh said.

During interrogation, they disclosed that 10 days ago, they saw an elderly woman wearing gold jewellery while sitting outside her house.

They hatched a conspiracy to target her while she was alone at home. The accused disclosed that they noticed a board outside the house indicating that a room was available for rent, the DCP added.

Four days before the incident, both girls went to the house during daytime on the pretext of rental enquiry. They came to know that the woman stayed alone at home during the day.

They started waiting for an opportunity. On November 14, all four executed the plan and committed the offence. During interrogation, it was revealed that the two girls involved in the incident are siblings, while the fourth person, Raju, is their friend, the official mentioned.