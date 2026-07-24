Sikh activists rally behind protesting students at Jantar Mantar, set up langar

Members of Sikh organisations and volunteers from Punjab have also reached the Jantar Mantar protest site, where they are distributing aid to students.

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On Wednesday night, several Nihangs arrived at Jantar Mantar and were welcomed by protesters with chants of “Jo bole so nihal”.

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Volunteers from Punjab have set up a langar at Jantar Mantar, where the CJP has been holding a protest since June 20.

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Along with serving food, the volunteers distributed bedsheets, blankets and mats to those participating in the demonstration, many of whom have been eating and sleeping at the protest site.

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Ghamand Singh Khalsa Ugraha, who travelled from Punjab to join the protest, said the demands of the youth should be fulfilled. “I came from Ugraha village in Punjab to extend my support to them,” he said.

Wearing blue clothes of Nihangs, he added, “The police action on these children is condemnable. It deeply hurt me and I decided to come here and join them.”

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Meanwhile, a clash broke out between protesters and Nihangs, but the situation was eventually brought under control. Though the trigger for the clash was not immediately clear, a video circulating on social media appeared to show a group of Nihang Sikhs arguing with protester.

A Nihang was also seen grabbing a protester by the collar as others tried to defuse the situation.