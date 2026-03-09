Sikh delegation visits Iranian embassy

Advertisement

During the visit, Sarna conveyed the delegation's sympathies to the Iranian people and leadership, noting that relations between India and Iran rest on deep historical foundations.

He said cultural and economic bonds between the two civilisations extend back more than a 1,000 years and had shaped exchanges in trade, scholarship and spirituality across the region.

Sarna also urged the top Iranian diplomat present at the venue to exercise restraint during the current tensions in the region. Referring to the conflict triggered by recent strikes involving the United States and Israel, he said at such a delicate moment, it was important for Iran to show restraint towards other Muslim countries in the region and help prevent the situation from worsening further.

Members of the Sikh delegation also held a brief prayer ceremony at the embassy. The group collectively offered an ardas, the traditional Sikh supplication, praying that the the departed Ayatollah rests in peace.

Among the prominent members of the delegation were Manjit Singh GK, Tajender Singh Gopa, Manjeet Singh Sarna, Kuldeep Singh Bogal, Mohinder Singh, Satnam Singh Khivi, Gurminder Singh Matharoo, Paramjit Singh Rana, Ramandeep Singh Sonu, Jasmeet Singh Pitampura, Meharjyot Singh, Sarabjit Singh Sohi, Gurvinder Singh Saini and Sukhdev Singh Rayat.

The delegation signed the condolence book at the embassy and prayed for peace in the region.