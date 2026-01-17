Sikh Guru remark row: 'Atishi video not tampered,' says Delhi Speaker cites forensic probe report

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday said that a forensic science laboratory report on the veracity of the video related to Leader of Opposition Atishi's alleged remarks disrespecting Sikh gurus had stated that the clip was original and had not been tampered.

Earlier, the police in AAP-ruled Punjab had claimed that their forensic examination revealed that the video was "doctored". Following this, the chief whip of AAP in the Delhi Assembly, Sanjiv Jha, demanded that Speaker Gupta take action for breach of privilege against minister Kapil Mishra for sharing the clip on social media.

Addressing a press conference here, Gupta said the clip was sent for forensic examination on January 8 at the demand of the opposition AAP.

"The report clearly says that the alleged remark by Atishi was found matching frame by frame in the video clip, and it was original and there was no tampering involved," he said.

Gupta alleged that the AAP government "hastily" conducted its own forensic test and based on it even registered an FIR in the matter. The Assembly speaker said he would seek a CBI probe into the whole matter, as well as into the forensic examination of the video clip by the Punjab Government.

The issue of alleged disrespect towards Sikh Gurus by Atishi in the Assembly on January 6, following a discussion on the Delhi government's programme held last year to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, has snowballed into a major political controversy involving the ruling BJP in Delhi and the AAP-ruled Punjab.

Atishi has accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics by dragging the name of the ninth Sikh guru. She, however, did not attend the sittings of the Delhi Assembly after the incident.

While Punjab Police registered an FIR in Jalandhar over the use and circulation of an alleged "doctored" video clip of Atishi, the Delhi Assembly has demanded replies from top police officers from the state over breach of privilege.

The Delhi assembly speaker said the recent order of a court in Jalandhar was interim in nature. The court has directed the removal of the video clip that the Punjab Police has claimed to be "doctored".