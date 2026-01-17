DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Sikh Guru remark row: 'Atishi video not tampered,' says Delhi Speaker cites forensic probe report

Sikh Guru remark row: 'Atishi video not tampered,' says Delhi Speaker cites forensic probe report

Earlier, the police in AAP-ruled Punjab had claimed that their forensic examination had revealed that the video was 'doctored'

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:54 AM Jan 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Atishi. File photo
Advertisement

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday said that a forensic science laboratory report on the veracity of the video related to Leader of Opposition Atishi's alleged remarks disrespecting Sikh gurus had stated that the clip was original and had not been tampered.

Advertisement

Earlier, the police in AAP-ruled Punjab had claimed that their forensic examination revealed that the video was "doctored". Following this, the chief whip of AAP in the Delhi Assembly, Sanjiv Jha, demanded that Speaker Gupta take action for breach of privilege against minister Kapil Mishra for sharing the clip on social media.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference here, Gupta said the clip was sent for forensic examination on January 8 at the demand of the opposition AAP.

Advertisement

"The report clearly says that the alleged remark by Atishi was found matching frame by frame in the video clip, and it was original and there was no tampering involved," he said.

Gupta alleged that the AAP government "hastily" conducted its own forensic test and based on it even registered an FIR in the matter. The Assembly speaker said he would seek a CBI probe into the whole matter, as well as into the forensic examination of the video clip by the Punjab Government.

Advertisement

The issue of alleged disrespect towards Sikh Gurus by Atishi in the Assembly on January 6, following a discussion on the Delhi government's programme held last year to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, has snowballed into a major political controversy involving the ruling BJP in Delhi and the AAP-ruled Punjab.

Atishi has accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics by dragging the name of the ninth Sikh guru. She, however, did not attend the sittings of the Delhi Assembly after the incident.

While Punjab Police registered an FIR in Jalandhar over the use and circulation of an alleged "doctored" video clip of Atishi, the Delhi Assembly has demanded replies from top police officers from the state over breach of privilege.

The Delhi assembly speaker said the recent order of a court in Jalandhar was interim in nature. The court has directed the removal of the video clip that the Punjab Police has claimed to be "doctored".

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts