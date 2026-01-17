Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday wrote to Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, seeking the disqualification of Leader of Opposition Atishi as MLA over her alleged blasphemous remarks against Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Badal urged Gupta to recommend the registration of an FIR against Atishi. The AAP leader's remarks "deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community", the former deputy chief minister said.

The issue relates to the January 6 sitting of the Delhi Assembly, during which a discussion was held to mark 350 years of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Badal said in his letter that Atishi's conduct amounted to a grave breach of privilege and contempt of the House, and was unbecoming of a legislator.

A member who publicly insults the faith and religious sentiments of a minority community loses both moral and constitutional legitimacy to remain a legislator, the SAD chief asserted.

Such remarks pose a serious threat to peace and communal harmony. They caused concern among Sikhs worldwide, including Panthic institutions led by the Akal Takht, he said.

Badal urged Gupta to set an example to ensure respect for all faiths, especially minority communities.

According to a communication issued to Atishi by the Delhi Assembly, during the January 6 proceedings of the winter session, she demanded a discussion on pollution in Delhi, defying the Speaker, who told her that the debate was listed for the next day.

While doing so, she "allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Sikh gurus", which led to pandemonium in the House, it said.