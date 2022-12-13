Sikhs hold protest in Delhi against locking of gurdwara in Pakistan's Lahore

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

The Jago Party and members of the Sikh community marched towards the Pakistan Embassy here in protest against the locking of Gurdwara Shaheed Bhai Taru Singh at Naulakha in Lahore by the Pakistan government.

Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

The held the march at Teen Murti Chowk here on Tuesday.

Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

The Pakistan government has locked the gurdwara allegedly on the pretext of a land dispute.

