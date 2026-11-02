Sikhs join BJP’s march against Cong in Delhi over 1984 violence

Thousands of members of the Sikh community, BJP workers and leaders took to the streets of West Delhi on Sunday in a protest march against the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, demanding an apology from the party and justice for the victims’ families even after 42 years.

Wearing black bands on their arms and foreheads, the protesters marched from the Hari Nagar bus depot towards the Tilak Nagar Metro station, raising their voice against the Congress and condemning its decision to organise a political rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, a day associated with one of the darkest chapters in Sikh history. The silent march was organised by the Delhi BJP under the banner of the 1984 Sikh Genocide Protest Forum.

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The march was led by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Government Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Darshana Jardosh and several other senior leaders.

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Representatives of Sikh organisations, members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, MPs, MLAs and councillors also participated. The BJP claimed that around 10,000 party workers and supporters joined the march.

Addressing the gathering, Puri cited the official death toll in Delhi and questioned the Congress over the violence. “According to official figures, a total of 2,733 Sikhs in Delhi were killed in a cold-blooded manner in the violence. It was a well-planned massacre, a genocide and a crime against humanity, as pointed by the courts, not any spontaneous riot. Congress leaders should think seriously about it," he said.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who joined the padyatra, said thousands of Sikh families were still waiting for justice. “Was what happened in November 1984 not the murder of democracy? Thousands of Sikh families are still waiting for justice," she said.

Targeting the Congress leadership, Gupta said neither the party nor the Gandhi family could escape responsibility for what happened to the Sikh community in 1984. Recalling the Emergency of 1975 and the anti-Sikh violence, she said those who spoke about democratic values must answer for their past. She said the pain of families who lost their loved ones had not faded even after four decades.

Sirsa, who coordinated the march, said the Congress's decision to hold a political rally on the anniversary of the violence reflected insensitivity towards the sentiments of the Sikh community.

“Forty-two years ago, families lost their fathers, husbands, sons and brothers, and even today they continue to wait for justice. That is why, rising above politics, we stand firmly with the victim families today," he said.

Sirsa also highlighted steps taken by the Narendra Modi government towards securing justice for the victims, including additional compensation of Rs 5 lakh per deceased person in December 2014 and the constitution of the Justice GP Mathur Committee. An SIT was subsequently constituted in February 2015 to reinvestigate serious cases that had earlier been closed.

He said the legal battle would continue, particularly in the Rakab Ganj Gurdwara case, where two Sikhs were killed on November 1, 1984. He referred to allegations concerning Congress leader Kamal Nath's role in the case, which the latter has denied.

The protest also saw Sirsa criticising a reported statement by a Jharkhand minister about bringing 10,000 supporters to Delhi and taking away the Chief Election Commissioner to Ranchi, saying threats against constitutional institutions were unacceptable.

The BJP leaders said the march was a tribute to those killed in the 1984 violence and a renewed commitment to stand with the affected families in their fight for justice.