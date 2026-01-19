DT
Sikkim-based man arrested in Rs 13,000 crore drug trafficking case in Delhi

Sikkim-based man arrested in Rs 13,000 crore drug trafficking case in Delhi

The arrest is linked to an October 2024 crackdown in which drugs were seized across Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:50 PM Jan 19, 2026 IST
The source said that over 15 people were arrested during the multi-state operation, which exposed the scale and reach of the drug network. Representative Image/iStock
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has apprehended a man from Sikkim in connection with a massive Rs 13,000 crore drug trafficking case, sources said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Tilak Prasad Sharma (40), was allegedly involved in supplying cannabis sourced from Thailand for the same syndicate.

The source said that the arrest is linked to a major crackdown carried out on October 2, 2024, when cocaine and cannabis worth around Rs 13,000 crore were seized from multiple locations in Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab.

“Mastermind of the syndicate, Virendra Basoya, is currently abroad, and a Red Corner Notice has been issued against his son, Rishabh, who is also outside the country. Further investigation into the matter is underway,” he added.

The source said that over 15 people were arrested during the multi-state operation, which exposed the scale and reach of the drug network.

