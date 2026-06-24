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Home / Delhi / Sindhu symbol of Indian heritage: Speaker Gupta

Sindhu symbol of Indian heritage: Speaker Gupta

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:12 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Speaker Vijender Gupta during the annual award ceremony at Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, in New Delhi on Wednesday. FILE photo
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Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta participated in the inaugural celebrations of the Pratham Sindhu Kumbh and the 30th Sindhu Darshan Yatra at Sindhu Ghat in Leh, emphasising the enduring cultural and civilisational significance of the Sindhu in shaping India’s identity.

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The six-day Sindhu Darshan Yatra, being held from June 22 to June 27 has drawn devotees, scholars, spiritual leaders, public representatives and Indian diaspora.

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The inaugural ceremony was attended by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from several countries, religious leaders and thousands of devotees.

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Addressing the gathering, Gupta highlighted the deep historical and cultural connection between the Sindhu and India’s civilisational journey.

The Sindhu is not merely a river, it is a living embodiment of India’s civilisational consciousness. The river resides not only in our history but in our collective soul.

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