Sindoor Khela, immersions bring Durga Puja to an emotional close in Delhi

Sindoor Khela and the immersion of Goddess Durga’s idols marked the conclusion of Durga Puja celebrations in Delhi on Wednesday, as devotees bid farewell to the goddess with prayers, traditional rituals and emotional goodbyes, hoping for her return next year.

After days of festivities, worship and community gatherings, devotees gathered at pandals and designated immersion sites across the city for the final rituals. In Delhi, artificial ponds were arranged for idol immersion to enable devotees to perform the ritual without having to go to the Yamuna.

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At the Minto Road Kali Mandir pandal, Banshree Bandopadhyay, a local devotee dressed in traditional Bengali attire, described the farewell as an emotional moment for the community.

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“We have strong emotions attached to Ma Durga and the celebration of Durga Puja. It is just like when your daughter leaves home to go back to her own house. Every time, there are mixed emotions. Ma Durga is just like a daughter to us. She comes to her mother's home with her family, and on the 10th day, she returns to her own home. It is an emotional moment for all Bengalis,” she told The Tribune.

For Bandopadhyay, the end of the festival also meant missing the sense of togetherness that defines the celebrations.

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“Durga Puja is a community celebration. Everyone comes together to celebrate, and that is a big thing. India is a country where we celebrate all festivals together, and Durga Puja is no different. It is about celebrating, dancing, singing and performing the puja together. That is exactly what I will miss the most about the puja,” she said.

At an artificial immersion pond near Birla Mandir in the Gole Market area, members of different puja committees arrived with their idols to perform the final rituals. For some, however, the farewell was accompanied by logistical difficulties.

Ramesh Chand, a member of the Chanakyapuri Durga Puja Samiti, said: “Immersing the idol of Maa Durga is very emotional for us. It is very sad when we bring her here”. Chand also flagged the lack of water at the immersion site, saying the committee had to contact the authorities before a water tanker arrived.

“This is the 69th year of our puja. This has never happened in all these years. When we got here, there was no water for the immersion. We had to call up the authorities, and then a tanker came for the visarjan,” he said.

For Neeraj Sharma and his daughter Prachi, residents of Jor Bagh who had come to immerse their Durga idol, the occasion was as much about bidding farewell as it was about praying for peace and happiness.

“Visarjan is an emotional feeling. But with that, we also pray that Maa Durga comes to every household and takes away the pain and hardships of people,” Sharma said.

Prachi recalled the daily routine followed during the seven days of worship, from cleaning the temple and offering prayers to preparing food for the fast, serving bhog and performing the evening aarti.

As the celebrations came to an end, she said she prayed for peace and happiness at home and hoped the family would be able to celebrate the festival even better next year.

At various pandals, women dressed in traditional sarees applied vermilion to one another and exchanged greetings, marking the occasion with a blend of festivity and emotion. Families and community members gathered for the concluding rituals, offering prayers for well-being, peace and prosperity.