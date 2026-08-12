Singer Mika Singh to perform at special I-Day event in Delhi

Leading singer Mika Singh will perform at a special Independence Day event in Delhi on Wednesday where the highlight will be a pledge against drugs.

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Being organised by the World Punjabi Organisation’s Youth Wing and Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney’s Sun Foundation, the event will see the presence of BJP national president Nitin Nabin and several senior ministers. On the list of attendees are cabinet ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju and Mansukh Mandaviya.

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“A special segment at the event will include the felicitation of families of martyrs and the administration of a pledge against drugs, reinforcing the message of a ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva Bharat’,” Sahney told The Tribune as the BJP gears up for Punjab elections where it plans to make drug menace a major poll issue against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.