Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state of working overtime to divert public attention whenever it faces a serious crisis of credibility.

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However, such tactics cannot absolve the Chief Minister of his actions, Jakhar said.

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Speaking in Delhi, the former Punjab BJP chief said that whenever the AAP government comes under pressure, it attempts to shift public focus instead of addressing the controversy at hand.

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Referring to the controversy surrounding the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, district manager of the Punjab Warehousing Corporation, and allegations involving Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, Jakhar said the government enacted the anti-sacrilege law without proper discussion.

He further alleged that even AAP legislators passed the legislation without reading it and claimed that the Sikh Panth did not accept the law.

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“The government is once again facing criticism over the same legislation as well as the issue of the Chief Minister’s alleged videos. The government’s decision to immediately implement the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana—which, he claimed, was originally planned for launch closer to the elections—is another attempt to divert public attention. The scheme’s immediate implementation is intended to shift focus from the act of disrespect and the government’s negligence in introducing the legislation,” Jakhar said.

Quoting Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji from Sri Japji Sahib, Jakhar said that while dirt on the body and clothes can be washed away with water and soap, the stain of sin can only be cleansed through devotion to God and sincere submission before Him.

He alleged that the Chief Minister, in his arrogance, had forgotten the importance of submitting before the Guru.

“Chief Minister, forgiveness is attained by bowing before the Guru, not by confronting Him,” Jakhar said, adding that “sins cannot be washed away with a Rs 3,000 instalment”.

Appealing to the women of Punjab, Jakhar said they should accept the financial assistance but also seek accountability for what he termed as disrespect towards the Guru.