Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to mark 71st Founders’ Day

Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is set to mark its 71st Founders’ Day today with an event celebrating its legacy and continuing role in healthcare. The celebrations will be held at the hospital premises from 9.30 am onwards, with Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu attending as the chief guest.

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The annual observance commemorates the vision of Sir Ganga Ram, whose contributions laid the foundation for one of the Capital’s leading medical institutions. Over the decades, the hospital has evolved while maintaining its focus on delivering quality healthcare, a commitment that remains central to this year’s event.

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The 71st edition of the celebration will bring together members of the medical community, hospital staff and invited guests. The event is also expected to draw attention to the hospital’s legacy and its continued role in the city’s healthcare framework.