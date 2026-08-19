SIR: Nearly 67% Delhi voters’ enumeration forms digitised; 47.7 lakh marked uncollectable; What next?

Nearly 67 percent of the enumeration forms distributed among Delhi’s 1.45 crore electors under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have been digitised, official data showed on the final day of the enumeration exercise.

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According to the data, forms belonging to around 97.4 lakh voters have been digitised. Their names are expected to figure in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 24.

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The remaining 47.7 lakh electors have been categorised as “uncollectable” under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) categories. Their names will not be included in the draft roll unless they successfully file claims or objections during the next stage of the revision.

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What happens to the 47.7 lakh voters?

The exclusion from the draft roll does not automatically mean that these voters have permanently lost their right to vote. A separate list of electors placed in the ASDDO categories is likely to be released, following which they will get an opportunity to establish their eligibility.

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The claims and objections window will remain open from August 24 to September 23. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 27.

The collection of forms varied considerably across Delhi. Southeast Delhi recorded the lowest collection rate, with forms from about 56 percent of the 15.5 lakh electors distributed being received.

The enumeration exercise had already been extended twice in July. The extension followed a request from Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar, who cited slow progress in the collection and processing of forms.

With the enumeration phase ending on Monday, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were given a final deadline to update the records. A senior election official said the BLO application would become inaccessible after midnight, preventing further changes to the enumeration data.

Who will have to provide additional documents?

Among those whose enumeration forms have been successfully received, around 34 percent, or more than 33 lakh electors, will have to undergo an additional verification process.

These voters will be required to produce one of the 12 documents prescribed by the Election Commission during the month-long notice period following the claims and objections stage.

The group includes around 13 lakh electors who could not establish a link between themselves or their relatives and the previous SIR electoral roll. Another 19 lakh-plus voters have been flagged for what election authorities describe as “anomalies”.

For voters who may not possess the prescribed documents, such as homeless persons, the Electoral Registration Officer will have the authority to examine their circumstances and decide their eligibility.

What are the ‘anomalies’?

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office has not yet released a detailed public list of the discrepancies detected in the enumeration data. However, according to sources, officials have identified several types of logical inconsistencies.

These include cases where multiple children are linked to the same parent, an unusually small age difference between a parent and child, differences in names appearing in electoral rolls and mismatches in surnames.

An AI-assisted system is being used to identify such inconsistencies. Officials, however, have acknowledged that the system can produce false positives and that every flagged case does not necessarily indicate an error or ineligibility.

For instance, more than 80,000 voters were flagged because their addresses on Aadhaar and voter identity cards did not match. Officials clarified that these cases are being handled separately and have not been included in the “anomalies” category.

Northeast Delhi sees highest number of anomalies

Northeast Delhi has emerged as one of the districts with the largest number of discrepancies. Anomalies have been detected in forms relating to more than three lakh voters out of around 13 lakh forms received in the district.

The district covers the Seemapuri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar Assembly constituencies. Together, these constituencies account for around 18.70 lakh electors, the highest electoral population among Delhi’s districts.

Northeast Delhi has also reported nearly 1.4 lakh unmapped electors. This is the second-highest figure among the districts, marginally below Southeast Delhi, which has around 1.43 lakh unmapped voters.

The next stages of the SIR will therefore be crucial for voters whose names are missing from the draft roll. They will have an opportunity to submit claims, provide supporting documents where required and seek correction or inclusion before the final electoral roll is published on October 27.