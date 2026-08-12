SIR Ph III: Delhi achieves 100 pc form distribution

The third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi has reached a key milestone, with enumeration forms distributed to 100 per cent of the 1,45,10,299 registered electors across the national capital, according to the latest status report released by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi.

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The report, updated as of 8 pm on August 11, shows that 95,98,750 enumeration forms, or 66.15 per cent, have also been digitised so far. The SIR Phase III enumeration exercise is being conducted from June 30 to August 17.

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All 13 districts have achieved 100 per cent distribution of enumeration forms. Among them, Outer North has recorded the highest digitisation rate at 75.22 per cent, followed by South West at 72.64 per cent, West at 72.60 per cent, North East at 70.14 per cent and North West at 70.06 per cent.

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At the other end, South East has recorded the lowest digitisation rate at 54.44 per cent, with Old Delhi at 65.65 per cent, North at 63.31 per cent, New Delhi at 60.40 per cent and Central at 61.25 per cent.

The Central North district has digitised 68.33 per cent of its forms, while East and South have recorded digitisation rates of 62.70 per cent and 59.72 per cent, respectively.

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The district-wise figures indicate that while the distribution stage has been completed across Delhi, the digitisation of the collected enumeration forms remains underway ahead of the August 17 deadline.