DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / SIR Ph III: Delhi achieves 100 pc form distribution

SIR Ph III: Delhi achieves 100 pc form distribution

66% digitised so far, says status report

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:46 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative image
Advertisement

The third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi has reached a key milestone, with enumeration forms distributed to 100 per cent of the 1,45,10,299 registered electors across the national capital, according to the latest status report released by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi.

Advertisement

The report, updated as of 8 pm on August 11, shows that 95,98,750 enumeration forms, or 66.15 per cent, have also been digitised so far. The SIR Phase III enumeration exercise is being conducted from June 30 to August 17.

Advertisement

All 13 districts have achieved 100 per cent distribution of enumeration forms. Among them, Outer North has recorded the highest digitisation rate at 75.22 per cent, followed by South West at 72.64 per cent, West at 72.60 per cent, North East at 70.14 per cent and North West at 70.06 per cent.

Advertisement

At the other end, South East has recorded the lowest digitisation rate at 54.44 per cent, with Old Delhi at 65.65 per cent, North at 63.31 per cent, New Delhi at 60.40 per cent and Central at 61.25 per cent.

The Central North district has digitised 68.33 per cent of its forms, while East and South have recorded digitisation rates of 62.70 per cent and 59.72 per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

The district-wise figures indicate that while the distribution stage has been completed across Delhi, the digitisation of the collected enumeration forms remains underway ahead of the August 17 deadline.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts