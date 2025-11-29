DT
Home / Delhi / ‘Sir please forgive me’: Here’s Kiran Bedi’s fervent plea to PM Modi

The former IPS officer asks Modi to address the issue on 'Mann Ki Baat'

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:05 PM Nov 29, 2025 IST
Kiran Bedi, former IPS officer and ex-Lt Governor of Puducherry. File photo
Former IPS officer and ex-Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has taken to X to make an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to personally intervene in Delhi’s escalating pollution crisis by holding regular virtual meetings with the chief ministers of neighbouring states.

“Sir please forgive me for pleading again,” Bedi wrote, recalling the Prime Minister’s “very effective Zoom sessions” during her tenure in Puducherry, where she witnessed “how you got every body to deliver and perform time bound in several national challenges”.

In her post on Thursday, tagged to @PMOIndia, Bedi suggested that a fixed monthly Zoom review involving the Prime Minister, chief ministers and chief secretaries of the five adjoining states could act as a pressure mechanism to ensure accountability and prevent the situation from worsening. Such oversight, she said, would reassure citizens that the crisis was being monitored at the highest levels.

“It will give us hope because we will know it’s under your oversight. People can heave a sense of relief.,” she wrote.

Bedi also recommended that the Prime Minister use “Mann Ki Baat” to appeal directly to citizens across age groups about their role in pollution control.

She cited the example of APL citizens voluntarily surrendering their LPG subsidy, a move that gained momentum after Modi’s public appeal.

Invoking the BJP’s phrase often used during elections, Bedi added a pointed remark: “Delhi was waiting for a ‘double engine’ in this respect too, to undo the damage done last 10 years.”

Her post comes at a time when the capital continues to grapple with severe air pollution, prompting debates over governance, responsibility, and coordinated action among Delhi and its neighbouring states.

