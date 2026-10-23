DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / SIR protest march heads towards ECI headquarters amid tight security in central Delhi

SIR protest march heads towards ECI headquarters amid tight security in central Delhi

The march, called by the Delhi Coordination Committee of People Against SIR—a people’s collective—started near Gole Dak Khana, at the intersection of Kalibari Marg and Bhai Vir Singh Marg

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:11 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) have extended their support to the protest. Image credit/PTI File
Advertisement

A march against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began in central Delhi on Friday, with participants heading towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters to protest against the alleged deletion of voters.

The march, called by the Delhi Coordination Committee of People Against SIR—a people’s collective—started near Gole Dak Khana, at the intersection of Kalibari Marg and Bhai Vir Singh Marg.

Advertisement

Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) have extended their support to the protest, with activists from Delhi, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh participating as well.

Advertisement

Security was tightened near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, with Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed in large numbers ahead of the march.

The organisers have appealed to farmers, workers, youth, women and people from different sections of society to join the march carrying the national flag.

Advertisement

They said the march would remain peaceful and disciplined, with participants holding a ‘People’s Parliament’ wherever police stop them, followed by the adoption of resolutions and the national anthem.

SFI has also called for solidarity protests in central Delhi and district headquarters on Friday as well.

Traffic diversions were enforced in parts of central Delhi in view of the march. The Delhi Traffic Police said the diversions would remain in effect from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Commuters may face congestion and delays around Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar.

The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel in the affected areas, plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes wherever possible.

They have also been asked to follow instructions issued by traffic personnel and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts