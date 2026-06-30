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Home / Delhi / SIR to begin in Delhi on June 30

SIR to begin in Delhi on June 30

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:23 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar addresses a press briefing in New Delhi on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi begins on Tuesday, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) starting a door-to-door exercise to distribute enumeration forms to voters.

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Delhi Chief Election Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar said that from June 30, BLOs would visit households across the city and provide two enumeration forms to each voter. Voters will have to fill in one form and return it to the BLO, who will issue an acknowledgement slip after receiving it.

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According to the CEO, the details provided in the enumeration form will be used to map voters. If the mapping is found to be accurate, it will be verified subsequently. The door-to-door distribution of forms will continue until July 29. Kumar said that if a voter has shifted from the address mentioned in the electoral roll, the form would still be delivered to the old address. If a voter is not found at the listed address and the mapping process fails, the person’s name will not be included in the voter list.

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However, such voters will have an opportunity to restore their names by submitting Form No 6 and applying for re-enrolment at their current address once the claims and objections process begins.

Kumar also said voters could download and upload their enumeration forms online. Highlighting the aim of the exercise, he said, “No eligible voter should be left out, no ineligible voter should be included.”

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It is learnt that if a house is found locked, the concerned BLO will make up to three visits before completing the exercise. As per the schedule, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5. Voters will be able to file claims and objections between August 5 and September 4. The Election Office will dispose of all claims and objections by October 3, after which the final electoral roll will be published on October 7.

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