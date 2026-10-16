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Home / Delhi / SIR: Voter camps on October 18, 25 in Delhi

SIR: Voter camps on October 18, 25 in Delhi

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:33 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh Congress will conduct voter verification drives at every booth to identify voters whose names may have been deleted from electoral rolls allegedly through arbitrary or irregular means. Image credit/iStock
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The Delhi Election Office will organise special camps at all polling station locations on October 18 and 25 to help eligible voters check their names in the electoral roll and submit applications for inclusion, correction or other changes ahead of the October 30 deadline for filing claims and objections.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 drive aims to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral roll. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) are conducting a special campaign across all Assembly constituencies in the national capital to cover all eligible voters.

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A total of 13 district election officers (DEOs), 70 electoral registration officers (EROs), 902 assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), 1,313 BLO supervisors and 14,947 booth-level officers (BLOs) have been deployed for the exercise.

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