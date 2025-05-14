Sirsa blames Kejri, Sisodia for Punjab hooch tragedy

The hooch tragedy in Punjab that claimed the lives of 21 people has snowballed into a political controversy, with Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa launching a scathing attack on AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. Sirsa alleged that the deaths were the result of a liquor scam engineered by AAP in Punjab, similar to the alleged excise policy scam in Delhi.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Sirsa accused Kejriwal and Sisodia of colluding with liquor traders for financial gains in Punjab.

“The AAP committed a liquor scam in Delhi to earn thousands of crores. Now, the same scam has been repeated in Punjab, where crores were taken from liquor traders. The result is that spurious liquor is now being sold freely, leading to the tragic loss of lives,” he said.

Advertisement

He held both leaders directly responsible for the deaths caused by consumption of adulterated liquor. “Kejriwal and Sisodia are answerable,” he said.

In a fresh angle to the controversy, Sirsa also alleged that Kejriwal and Sisodia were unofficially controlling the Punjab Government. He cited a recent photograph, purportedly showing Sisodia holding a meeting with state officials at Punjab Bhawan. “Manish Sisodia, who is no longer an MLA and has lost from Delhi, is now holding meetings in Punjab as if he’s the Chief Minister. This shows that Kejriwal and Sisodia are running Punjab,” he said.