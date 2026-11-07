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Home / Delhi / Sirsa blames Punjab’s stubble burning for worsening pollution

Sirsa blames Punjab’s stubble burning for worsening pollution

Cong accuses the Delhi Govt of failing to implement its Winter Action Plan

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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With Delhi-NCR under GRAP Stage III restrictions amid worsening air quality, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday blamed stubble burning in Punjab for adding to the pollution burden, while the Congress accused the Rekha Gupta government of failing to implement its Winter Action Plan on the ground.

Taking to X, Sirsa targeted the AAP-led Punjab government, saying, “These satellite-detected stubble fires demand accountability, not political excuses by AAP-led Punjab Government’s Environment Minister and Hon. CM - @BhagwantMann Ji.”

In a separate post, he urged Delhi residents to follow the restrictions imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), saying, “It is our collective responsibility to adhere to the relevant rules and measures to fight pollution.”

In a video message, Sirsa said BS-IV and older diesel vehicles, as well as BS-III and older petrol vehicles, would not be allowed to operate in Delhi. Restrictions would also apply to diesel-run heavy vehicles and light commercial vehicles conforming to BS-IV or older emission standards.

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He said schools up to Class V would have to adopt a hybrid mode, with the restrictions also extending to Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram and Sonipat. He warned that falling wind speeds could further deteriorate air quality.

Meanwhile, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav accused the BJP government of failing to address the root causes of pollution, particularly vehicular emissions and road dust.

“The Rekha Gupta Government’s Winter Action Plan has stayed put only on paper,” Yadav said, referring to the Supreme Court’s observations on the failure of pollution-control measures.

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He demanded urgent steps to provide relief to residents, saying the government should ensure that the Winter Action Plan translated into concrete action rather than remaining a publicity document.

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