Sirsa calls Sonia Gandhi’s memoir ‘bundle of lies’, accuses her of whitewashing Congress’s role in 1984

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, accusing her of attempting to whitewash the Gandhi family's legacy in connection with the 1984 Operation Blue Star and the subsequent anti-Sikh violence.

Describing the book as a “bundle of lies”, Sirsa alleged that the memoir sought to justify the actions of the then Congress leadership rather than acknowledge the suffering of the Sikh community. He said the book was an attempt to defend the Gandhi family against questions that have remained unresolved for more than four decades.

“The book should be called ‘The Bundle of Lies’. It cannot be called ‘The Journey of Love’,” Sirsa said.

Questioning Sonia Gandhi's account of Indira Gandhi's reaction to the Army operation at the Golden Temple in June 1984, Sirsa referred to a passage in which she describes the former Prime Minister as being in tears after watching footage showing bodies lying on the ground.

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The passage reads, “I could see her face wet with tears, the tears of pain and regret. I think sorrow at the manner in which the siege has ended, at large number of lives lost.”

Rejecting this account, Sirsa alleged that Indira Gandhi had never expressed genuine remorse over the operation or its consequences. He claimed that British military advisers had assisted Indian intelligence in preparing a contingency plan ahead of the operation, citing British documents that, according to him, referred to the involvement of a military adviser in February 1984.

He also questioned the timing of the operation, alleging that it was deliberately conducted around the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev to ensure a large presence of women and children inside the complex. Sirsa claimed that the military action extended beyond the Golden Temple and that around 40 other gurdwaras were also targeted.

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Moving to the anti-Sikh violence that followed the assassination of Indira Gandhi in October 1984, Sirsa questioned Sonia Gandhi's assertion that Rajiv Gandhi could not have been responsible for the crimes committed during the violence.

He alleged that the attacks were organised and that Sikh households had been identified before mobs targeted them. Naming Congress leaders Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler, HKL Bhagat and Kamal Nath, Sirsa accused the party of shielding leaders facing allegations of involvement in the violence.

Referring to Sonia Gandhi's account that only a handful of Congress workers were arrested and that one was still serving a sentence, Sirsa said she should have specifically mentioned Sajjan Kumar, who is serving a life sentence in connection with the 1984 anti Sikh riots cases.

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“Why is she hesitant to mention his name and explain how her party continued to protect him?” he asked.

Sirsa also questioned Sonia Gandhi's reference to four commissions and nine committees constituted to examine the violence, alleging that successive Congress governments failed to act on their findings. Citing the Marwah inquiry, Jain Banerjee Committee, Narula Committee and Nanavati Commission, among others, he claimed that investigations were discontinued, recommendations were ignored and action against the accused was delayed.

He alleged that several cases took years to reach trial and accused the Congress leadership of obstructing the process of justice. Sirsa also referred to the clean chit given to Jagdish Tytler by the CBI during the UPA regime and alleged that subsequent investigations under the NDA government led to fresh legal action against him.

Questioning Sonia Gandhi's claim that Sikhs in Punjab had returned the Congress to power in subsequent elections, Sirsa argued that the party's electoral victories could not be interpreted as an endorsement by the Sikh community of its handling of the 1984 violence.

He cited the 1992 Punjab Assembly elections and alleged that the political circumstances at the time did not reflect a genuine mandate from the Sikh community.

Sirsa also drew a comparison between Sonia Gandhi's description of her grief over the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and her account of the events at the Golden Temple. He questioned why similar expressions of anguish were not reflected in her response to the damage caused to Sri Darbar Sahib and the suffering of Sikh families.

Demanding an apology from Sonia Gandhi, the minister asked her to meet the families affected by the 1984 violence and take action against Congress leaders facing allegations in the cases.

“After 42 years, if she genuinely feels the pain of the victims, why has she never visited these families or met them? Why does she not apologise to them?” he said.

Sirsa further alleged that the families of victims had waited decades for rehabilitation and justice, claiming that several affected families received government employment only after a prolonged struggle. He also questioned why Congress leaders had not extended support to these families over the years.

While concluding, Sirsa said the publication of the memoir could not erase the suffering of the Sikh community or the questions surrounding the Congress leadership's role in the events of 1984. He demanded that Sonia Gandhi publicly acknowledge the suffering of the victims, apologise to the community and act against leaders accused in connection with the violence.