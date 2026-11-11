Sirsa denies manipulation of Delhi AQI data, accuses AAP of politicising pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday denied allegations of manipulation of air quality data in the national Capital, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of politicising the issue and diverting attention from pollution in states where it is in power.

Sirsa said all air quality monitoring stations in Delhi were under the supervision of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which submits reports to the Supreme Court. Challenging those questioning the credibility of the data, he asked them to approach the court with evidence of any wrongdoing.

He claimed that around 40 per cent of Delhi’s air quality monitoring stations were operated by the Delhi government, while the remaining stations belonged to the Centre. Dismissing allegations of manipulation, he said neither the Delhi government nor the Centre could tamper with the data recorded by these stations.

Targeting the AAP, Sirsa alleged that air quality in Punjab had deteriorated sharply under its government, with several locations recording AQI levels of 1,300 to 1,400. Citing Sangrur, he said the AQI there had reportedly reached around 1,350 on Monday.

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“Wherever the Aam Aadmi Party is in power, the air has been polluted. The AQI has crossed 1,300 in Punjab and other states,” he said.

He accused the opposition party of attempting to shift the focus from pollution by questioning the credibility of Delhi’s air quality data.

The minister said pollution levels generally increased after Diwali every year, citing a 40 per cent rise recorded in 2023. However, he attributed this year’s relatively lower pollution levels to favourable wind speeds.

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He also claimed that Delhi had recorded its cleanest AQI in a decade under the BJP government.